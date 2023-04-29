English
    Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 1140: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Axis Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1140 in its research report dated April 27, 2023.

    Broker Research
    April 29, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Axis Bank

    Axis Bank (AXSB) saw a mixed quarter; core PPoP at Rs90.8bn missed PLe by 1.8% due to lower NII, although core PAT beat PLe by 16% as provisions dropped sharply QoQ led by improving asset quality. NIM declined by 10bps QoQ due to back-ended growth and higher LCR. However, NIM compression in FY24E could be lower for AXSB as (1) RIDF share declined YoY from 3.5% to 2.3% and (2) share of higher yielding products has increased. Ex-Citi, loan growth was strong at 7% QoQ, mainly led by retail/SME. Deposit outflow reduced by 550bps YoY and for Q4FY23 deposit accretion was healthy at 7% QoQ, due to CASA growth of 9.9%. Bank suggested that pace of branch expansion would increase and achieving a 2% opex to assets could take longer.

    Outlook

    Hence, we increase opex for FY24/25 by average 4% and lower PAT by 2.3%. Rolling forward to Mar’25 ABV, we slightly tweak our multiple to 2.2x from 2.3x but raise TP to Rs1,140 from Rs1,100. Retain ‘BUY’.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    first published: Apr 29, 2023 12:44 pm