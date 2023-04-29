Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 1130: HDFC Securities

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

HDFC Securities' research report on Axis Bank

Axis Bank (AXSB) reported a one-time loss from accounting for its merger with Citi Bank’s India consumer business, ex of which it delivered a beat, led by strong loan growth (+16% YoY standalone), healthy fee income and lower credit costs (22bps annualised). NIMs moderated marginally (-4bps QoQ) on account of excess liquidity on the balance sheet (LCR at 129%) and catch-up in funding costs following accelerated deposit mobilisation. That said, the loan-to-deposit ratio (~89%) continues to remain high and we believe AXSB will have to further accelerate efforts to match its targeted loan growth (management has guided for loan growth of 400-600bps above industry), which is likely to impede medium term NIMs.



Outlook

We tweak our FY24/FY25E earnings estimates by +3% each to adjust for normalised credit costs and higher opex on continued investments in growth. Maintain BUY with a revised SOTP-based target price of INR1,130 (standalone bank at 2.0x Mar-25 ABVPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Axis Bank - 28 -04 - 2023 - hdfc