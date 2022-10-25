English
    Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 1120: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey is bullish on Axis Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1120 in its research report dated October 22, 2022.

    October 25, 2022 / 02:31 PM IST
     
     
    KR Choksey's research report on Axis Bank


    AXSB’s Net Interest Income (NII) grew 31.1% YoY to INR 1,03,603 Mn in Q2FY23. Net interest margin (NIM) for Q2FY23 stood at 3.96%, improved 36 bps QoQ and 57 bps YoY. The bank’s PPOP for the quarter was INR 77,162 Mn, a growth of 30.2% YoY/ 31.1% QoQ led by healthy operating income and lower operating cost. Net profit grew 70.1% YoY (+29.2% QoQ) from INR 31,333 Mn in Q2FY22 to INR 53,298 Mn in Q2FY23 owing to lower provisions & robust growth in operating profits. AXSB’s advances grew 17.6% YoY to INR 7,309 Bn as of September 30, 2022. The total deposits grew by 10.1% YoY at INR 8,109 Bn. As of September 30, 2022, the bank’s reported Gross NPA and Net NPA levels were 2.50% and 0.51% respectively as against 2.76% and 0.64% as of June 30, 2022. Overall capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 17.7% with CET-1 ratio at 15.1%.


    Outlook


    We revise our target price to INR 1,120 per share (earlier INR 936), applying 2.2x P/ABV multiple to an adjusted book value of INR 509.5. This implies an upside of 23.2% over the CMP. We maintain our rating on the share of AXSB at “BUY”.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 25, 2022 02:31 pm
