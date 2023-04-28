English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today : Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 1100: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Axis Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated April 27, 2023.

    Broker Research
    April 28, 2023 / 10:54 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Axis Bank

    Axis Bank (AXSB) reported a loss of INR57.3b led by an exceptional item of INR123.5b (net of tax) towards Citi’s acquisition, policy harmonization and other related costs. Excluding these one-offs, adjusted PAT came in at INR66.3b (+61% YoY, 10% beat), largely driven by a sharp reduction in provisions. NII/PPoP witnessed a miss with margin moderating 4bp QoQ to 4.22% (almost flat on an adjusted basis) in 4QFY23. Loan growth was healthy at 16% YoY and 7% QoQ (ex-Citi), fueled by strong growth across segments. Deposit growth too was healthy with an increase in CASA and retail deposits during the quarter. Fresh slippages moderated to INR33.8b, which coupled with healthy recoveries and upgrades led to an improvement in asset quality ratios. Restructured book was under control at 0.22% of customer assets in 4QFY23.


    Outlook

    We tweak our estimates slightly and expect AXSB to deliver RoA/RoE of 1.9%/ 18.1% in FY25. Retain BUY with a TP of INR1,100 (based on 1.8x Sep’24E BV).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Axis Bank - 28 -04 - 2023 - moti

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Axis Bank #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 28, 2023 10:54 pm