    Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 1100: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Axis Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated March 02, 2023.

    March 03, 2023 / 01:30 PM IST
     
     
    Axis Bank is the third largest private sector bank in India with a balance sheet size of Rs 12.2 lakh crore as on December 2022. The bank has a large footprint across India with 4849 branches • Retail and SME comprise ~67% of total loans.

    Thus, we maintain our BUY rating. We continue to value Axis Bank at ~2.1x FY25E ABV and maintain our target price at Rs 1100 per share.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

