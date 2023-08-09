English
    Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 1090: LKP Research

    LKP Research is bullish on Axis Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1090 in its research report dated August 07, 2023.

    August 09, 2023 / 01:48 PM IST
    LKP Research's research report on Axis Bank

    Axis Bank reported a decent result with positive takeaways being 1) Accomplishing the aspirational ROE of more than 18% for 1QFY24, 2) Credit growth (22.4% YoY, 1.6% QoQ) stood strong. 2) NII growth stable at 27% YoY and 1.8% QoQ, on the back of 12bps reduction in NIMs to 4.1 (expected). 3) Disbursement in wholesale and SME loans up, 4) Strong contingent provision buffer (1.4% of gross loans), 5) NPA (GNPA/NNPA ratio 1.96%/0.41%) numbers stable sequentially despite higher slippages and steady recoveries. 6) restructuring (22bps of GCA) squeezed further and at manageable level with 22% coverage. However, negatives are 1) Sequential de-growth in PPOP because of higher opex (way above our estimates).


    Outlook

    We value the standalone bank at PBV of 1.9xFY25E Adj. BVPS of ₹574 and arrive at a price target of ₹1,090. We recommend BUY with potential upside of 14% from current level.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 01:48 pm

