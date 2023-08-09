Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 1090: LKP Research

Buy

Axis Bank reported a decent result with positive takeaways being 1) Accomplishing the aspirational ROE of more than 18% for 1QFY24, 2) Credit growth (22.4% YoY, 1.6% QoQ) stood strong. 2) NII growth stable at 27% YoY and 1.8% QoQ, on the back of 12bps reduction in NIMs to 4.1 (expected). 3) Disbursement in wholesale and SME loans up, 4) Strong contingent provision buffer (1.4% of gross loans), 5) NPA (GNPA/NNPA ratio 1.96%/0.41%) numbers stable sequentially despite higher slippages and steady recoveries. 6) restructuring (22bps of GCA) squeezed further and at manageable level with 22% coverage. However, negatives are 1) Sequential de-growth in PPOP because of higher opex (way above our estimates).



Outlook

We value the standalone bank at PBV of 1.9xFY25E Adj. BVPS of ₹574 and arrive at a price target of ₹1,090. We recommend BUY with potential upside of 14% from current level.

