Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 1080: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Axis Bank
AXSB saw its strongest quarter with core earnings beating estimates by ~14% led by beat on NIM, fees and asset quality. NIM boost was driven by better loan yields that was a function of higher repo linked pool, increased retail share, focus on rupee loans and shedding of RIDF bonds. Loan growth too was better at 4.2% QoQ mainly led by corporate/SME although deposit growth was slower. Asset quality improved again with lower slippages driving GNPA decline of 26bps QoQ while OTR reduced by 11bps to 0.65%. As per the bank, Citi acquisition may materialize in Q4FY23. We upgrade FY23/24E earnings by ~30%/10% due to higher NII and lower provisions. However, our multiple is maintained at 2.3x as RoE in FY24/25E does not surpass 15%. Levers for RoE expansion are fall in opex/assets and higher loan/deposit accretion.
Outlook
Re-rating beyond 2.3x would hinge on RoA/RoE gap to ICICIB reducing. Rolling forward to Sep’24 ABV we raise TP from Rs940 to Rs1080. Reiterate BUY.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.