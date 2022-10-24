English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 1080: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Axis Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1080 in its research report dated October 21, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 24, 2022 / 08:37 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Axis Bank


    AXSB saw its strongest quarter with core earnings beating estimates by ~14% led by beat on NIM, fees and asset quality. NIM boost was driven by better loan yields that was a function of higher repo linked pool, increased retail share, focus on rupee loans and shedding of RIDF bonds. Loan growth too was better at 4.2% QoQ mainly led by corporate/SME although deposit growth was slower. Asset quality improved again with lower slippages driving GNPA decline of 26bps QoQ while OTR reduced by 11bps to 0.65%. As per the bank, Citi acquisition may materialize in Q4FY23. We upgrade FY23/24E earnings by ~30%/10% due to higher NII and lower provisions. However, our multiple is maintained at 2.3x as RoE in FY24/25E does not surpass 15%. Levers for RoE expansion are fall in opex/assets and higher loan/deposit accretion.


    Outlook
    Re-rating beyond 2.3x would hinge on RoA/RoE gap to ICICIB reducing. Rolling forward to Sep’24 ABV we raise TP from Rs940 to Rs1080. Reiterate BUY.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Close

    Related stories

    Axis Bank - 211022 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Axis Bank #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 24, 2022 08:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.