English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 1060: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on Axis Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1060 in its research report date March 30, 2022.

    Broker Research
    March 31, 2022 / 02:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    YES Securities' research report on Axis Bank


    Axis Bank (AXSB) announced a deal on Wednesday to acquire Citibank India’s (Citi) retail assets, which is net positive for AXSB from a business standpoint. Our view regarding the deal includes the following key aspects (1) The rationale for the deal makes sense for AXSB due to a variety of reasons (2) Integration of Citi’s business will be a key monitorable but importantly, there is some downside protection built into the deal for AXSB (3) We think that the deal will be RoE accretive in FY24E and raise our FY24E PAT estimate by 3.5%.



    Outlook


    We reiterate BUY rating on AXSB with a revised price target of Rs 1060.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 13:40 hrs Axis Bank was quoting at Rs 756.95, up Rs 6.75, or 0.90 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 763.90 and an intraday low of Rs 751.40.


    It was trading with volumes of 344,250 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 330,327 shares, an increase of 4.21 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.72 percent or Rs 12.65 at Rs 750.20.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 866.60 and 52-week low Rs 626.40 on 25 October, 2021 and 12 April, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 12.65 percent below its 52-week high and 20.84 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 232,364.56 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Axis Bank #Buy #Recommendations #Yes Securities
    first published: Mar 31, 2022 02:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.