Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 1050 : Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Axis Bank

We attended AXSB analyst day, where the management demonstrated its investments toward building its digital capabilities. The company continues to focus on providing an end-to-end digital journey with a seamless and improved customer experience. Various digital capabilities along with partnerships in the ecosystem are driving strong growth and helping the bank emerge as a robust customer acquisition engine. AXSB has been reporting strong growth in Retail and Mid-corporate segment, which along with MSME, would remain the key growth drivers. While estimating margins to remain healthy, AXSB expects cost-to-assets ratio to moderate at ~2% by the end of FY25. This coupled with a benign credit cost would aid RoE expansion.

Outlook

We estimate AXSB to deliver FY24E RoA/RoE of 1.8%/18.1%. We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock with a TP of INR1,050 (2.0x FY24E ABV + INR95 for subs).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Axis Bank - 25 -11-2022 - moti