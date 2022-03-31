English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy AXIS Bank; target of Rs 1020: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on AXIS Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1020 in its research report dated March 31, 2022.

    Broker Research
    March 31, 2022 / 02:04 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's report on AXIS Bank


    Axis Bank has announced the acquisition of Citi Bank’s (incl subsidiaries) top-notch retail banking portfolio. The purchase should provide a strategic thrust to the bank’s retail banking aspirations and otherwise lagging RoAs in the long run as synergy benefits kick in. Following are the key takeaways from the call and our view: Axis would acquire consumer banking assets to the tune of Rs502bn, including loans worth Rs274bn (Mortgages: Rs100bn, Cards: Rs89bn, other retail/small banking loans: Rs85bn) and liquid assets of Rs228bn, against the liabilities/deposits of Rs502bn (including 81% CASA), making the transaction NAV neutral. Moreover, Axis will get wealth management, private banking and Insurance distribution businesses. The bank will make an offer to 3,600 Citi Consumer employees to join Axis, which will be essential for a smooth transition and scaling up of the business. After the deal, Axis Bank's loan/deposit base will increase by just 4%/7%. However, its CASA ratio will improve by 200bps to 47%, leading to some benefit on CoF, partly offset by a higher savings rate of 3% vs. 2.5% offered by Citi (will help with customer retention). The bank will also get access to a strong and affluent retail customer base for cross-selling, and thus driving in revenue gains (including fees) in the long run.



    Outlook


    That said, Axis will have to deliver on business retention/upscaling and drive cost/revenue synergies after the acquisition, leading to better RoAs and thus justifying high valuations paid for the acquisition. Currently, we have a Buy rating on Axis with a TP of Rs1,020 (based on 2x Dec’23E ABV + subs value of Rs73).

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 13:40 hrs Axis Bank was quoting at Rs 756.95, up Rs 6.75, or 0.90 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 763.90 and an intraday low of Rs 751.40.


    It was trading with volumes of 344,250 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 330,327 shares, an increase of 4.21 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.72 percent or Rs 12.65 at Rs 750.20.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 866.60 and 52-week low Rs 626.40 on 25 October, 2021 and 12 April, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 12.65 percent below its 52-week high and 20.84 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 232,364.56 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Axis Bank #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations
    first published: Mar 31, 2022 02:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.