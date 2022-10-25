Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 1000: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Axis Bank

Axis Bank is the third largest private sector bank in India with a balance sheet size of Rs 11.8 lakh crore as on September 2022. • The bank has a large footprint across India with 4760 branches • Retail and SME comprise ~69% of total loans.

Outlook

We retain our BUY rating on the stock. We maintain our multiple at 2.3x FY24E ABV and revise our target price from Rs 970 to Rs 1000.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Axis Bank - 211022 - icici