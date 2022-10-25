English
    Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 1000: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Axis Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated October 21, 2022.

    October 25, 2022 / 01:39 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Axis Bank


    Axis Bank is the third largest private sector bank in India with a balance sheet size of Rs 11.8 lakh crore as on September 2022. • The bank has a large footprint across India with 4760 branches • Retail and SME comprise ~69% of total loans.


    Outlook


    We retain our BUY rating on the stock. We maintain our multiple at 2.3x FY24E ABV and revise our target price from Rs 970 to Rs 1000.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Axis Bank - 211022 - icici

    #Axis Bank #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 25, 2022 01:39 pm
