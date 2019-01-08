App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Axis Bank, says Ashish Chaturmohta

Stock can be bought at current levels and on dips to Rs 620 with stop loss below Rs 600 for target of Rs 725 levels.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Ashish Chaturmohta

Axis Bank has formed symmetrical triangle pattern on weekly chart and trading in a range of Rs 650 and Rs 350 odd levels for almost three years now. On daily chart stock has seen sharp bounce back from 200-day moving average. For last couple stock has been facing at Rs 640-650 zone but forming higher lows. Thus, forming bullish ascending triangle pattern on daily chart.

Relative strength index and Stochastic have given positive crossover with their respective averages on daily chart. On monthly chart ADX ine indicator of trend strength is moving up from neutral level of 20 suggesting strength emerging long term trend. Thus, stock can be bought at current levels and on dips to Rs 620 with stop loss below Rs 600 for target of Rs 725 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 12:41 pm

