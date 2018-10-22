App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Axis Bank around Rs 560 for the target Rs 650, says Shabbir Kayyumi

Buy Axis Bank around Rs 560 for the target Rs 650 level, keeping a stop loss of Rs 512 levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shabbir Kayyumi

Narnolia Financial Advisors

Axis Bank is running in the upward sloping channel. After hitting the peak of Rs 677 marks, it showed sharp decline towards Rs 545-550 levels. As of now, it took support as point of polarity is seen near Rs 555 marks which signaled halt in the downswing.

Currently, stock is trading above its 200 DMA which comes at Rs 556 and this shows positive trend in the scrip. Based on the above technical structure, we are expecting an upside momentum in the stock in coming sessions. Buy around Rs 560 for the target Rs 650 level, keeping a stop loss of Rs 512 levels.

Disclaimer: The author is Head - Technical & Derivative Research atNarnolia Financial Advisors. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 10:58 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.