    Buy Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 5121: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Avenue Supermarts has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5121 in its research report dated October 16, 2022.

    October 17, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Avenue Supermarts


    We remain confident of the long-term growth story of D’Mart led by aggressive store expansion and strong demand recovery in the coming festive season. Hence, we retain our “Buy” rating. Average system wide sales/store at Rs357mn were 8% higher than 2Q20, despite store additions in past 6 months. The discretionary non-FMCG is on a recovering track, although lags the pre covid levels. Currently, footfalls are lower than precovid levels and basket values are high. As the footfalls improve, discretionary non-FMCG segment is expected to do better. D’Mart maintained it gross margins at 15.1%, as estimated by us, while EBITDA margins slipped by 29bps YoY led by high other expenses. We estimate 39% YoY PAT growth for the 2nd half of FY23 and 42% PAT CAGR over FY22-25.



    Outlook


    We believe D’Mart has a huge runway to grow with 1500+ store potential (current stores 302) in a consolidated market of modern retail trade, gradual scale up in D’Mart Ready and increase in share of general merchandise and apparel segment. We retain BUY with DCF based target price of Rs5,121.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Avenue Supermarts #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 17, 2022 04:51 pm
