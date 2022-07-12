Buy Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 4971: YES Securities

live bse live

YES Securities' research report on Avenue Supermarts

D-Mart registered better than expected revenue performance implying positive SSSG over pre-covid levels helped by higher inflation-led realizations and contribution of new stores opened in the last couple of years. Gross margins were higher by 340bps YoY to 15.8% driven by higher sales of high margin discretionary items; cost saving measures continue to aid operating margins. Its e-commerce business delivered robust growth of 53% with positive operating profit albeit lower YoY. We continue to believe that long term growth opportunity is intact in grocery retail given its scalable model and low-cost structure which should enable a growth rate of 25% plus for the next decade. Strong margin performance in Q1 despite high margin general merchandise and apparel categories sales still below pre-covid levels indicates strong outlook for FY23. Solid footprint expansion in both offline stores and DMart Ready should drive strong growth rates together with the low-cost structure helping maintain margins in the 9-10% band. Its strong balance sheet, aggressive store expansion, cash generation and solid SSGs boosted by DMart Ready should be key growth enablers for the company and we believe the risks from online retailers should not impact the growth trajectory much. Hence, we think the stock should be able to sustain its premium multiples with stock returns in-line with the solid earnings growth.



Outlook

We now model in revenue/PAT CAGR of 34%/52% over FY22‐24E, the highest growth in the large cap consumption space and maintain our BUY rating with a revised PT of Rs 4,971 based on 60x FY24E EV/EBITDA, implying 74x FY24 P/E. Key risk would be a higher than expected disruption by online retailers which impact the long-term business prospects for DMart.

At 17:30 Avenue Supermarts was quoting at Rs 3,882.10, down Rs 104.05, or 2.61 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,986.15 and an intraday low of Rs 3,854.85.

It was trading with volumes of 23,742 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 26,410 shares, a decrease of -10.10 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.12 percent or Rs 44.10 at Rs 3,986.15.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 5,899.90 and 52-week low Rs 3,185.10 on 18 October, 2021 and 16 May, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 34.2 percent below its 52-week high and 21.88 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 251,472.61 crore.

