Buy Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 4700: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Avenue Supermarts

Avenue Supermarts (ASL) operates supermarket chain under ‘DMart’ brand with core focus on value retailing. D-Mart, through its proven business model, has been able to maintain consistent profitability and remains an exceptional performer in its peer group. D-Mart has progressively improved its return ratios (RoIC: 20%+) despite being capital intensive (follows ownership model) • Robust store operating metrics (breakeven in 18-24 months of its operations and one of industry best revenue/sq ft: Rs 30000+).

Outlook

We maintain BUY recommendation on the stock. We value ASL at Rs 4700 i.e. 5.5x FY24E EV/Sales (previous target price: Rs 4530).

More Info

At 15:30 hrs Avenue Supermarts was quoting at Rs 3,978.95, up Rs 36.90, or 0.94 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 4,091.90 and an intraday low of Rs 3,890.00.

It was trading with volumes of 157,019 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 24,052 shares, an increase of 552.83 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.40 percent or Rs 92.40 at Rs 3,942.05.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 5,899.90 and 52-week low Rs 3,185.10 on 18 October, 2021 and 16 May, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 32.56 percent below its 52-week high and 24.92 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 257,746.31 crore. For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Avenue Supermarts - 110722 - icici