Buy Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 4636: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Avenue Supermarts

We are increasing FY23/24 EPS estimates by 6.3/6.5% and target price to Rs4636 (Rs4340 earlier) following strong sales and profit momentum in 1QFY23. Zero impact of covid led to a normal quarter as the company monetized 110 large stores opened in last 3 years. Average system wide sales/store at Rs347mn were 8% higher than 1Q20, despite aggressive store addition in past 6 months. The discretionary non-FMCG also recovered aided by back to school season, although it remained lower than pre covid levels. Although GM and EBIDTA margins trended towards 1Q20 levels, given seasonality they can’t be extrapolated and should normalize over the course of year. We estimate 31% YoY PAT growth for balance 3 Quarters of FY23 and 47.3% PAT CAGR over FY22-24. We believe D’Mart has a huge runway ahead given low probability of heightened competition in modern trade, 1200+ store potential in existing clusters (current stores 294) and gradual scale up in D’Mart Ready.



Outlook

We retain BUY with DCF based target price of Rs4636, returns might be slightly back ended given 17% jump in stock price in last 5 sessions.

At 17:30 Avenue Supermarts was quoting at Rs 3,986.15, up Rs 44.10, or 1.12 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 4,091.90 and an intraday low of Rs 3,890.00.

It was trading with volumes of 157,042 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 28,641 shares, an increase of 448.32 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.40 percent or Rs 92.40 at Rs 3,942.05.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 5,899.90 and 52-week low Rs 3,185.10 on 18 October, 2021 and 16 May, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 32.44 percent below its 52-week high and 25.15 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 258,212.71 crore.

