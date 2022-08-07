Buy Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 4636: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Avenue Supermarts

We retain our positive stance on D’Mart post Annual Analyst Interaction given acceleration in store openings, likely increase in General merchandise & Apparel share and scaling up of D’Mart Ready. The levers working in favor of D’Mart are monetization of the new stores in the zero-covid restrictions era, higher average bill value (38% increase over FY20-22) and scope of improvement in bills cuts/store/day which is 32% lower vs FY20. We remain positive on D’Mart Ready as sales double in FY22 (Rs1.4bn in FY19 to Rs16.6bn in FY22), operations extend to 12 cities and pick-up points increase to 519. Gross margins for D’Mart Ready contracted by 78bps in FY22 vs FY21 and EBIDTA loss increased by just 35% as margins improved by 134bps. Mgt seems more confident of the scalability of this format and its ability to curtail cash burn till it becomes profitable. We believe it will take 3- 4 years for the business to breakeven at the EBITDA level.



Outlook

We estimate 39.7% PAT CAGR over FY22- 25 and retain BUY with a DCF based target price of Rs4636 (no change).

