    Buy Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 4636: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Avenue Supermarts has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4636 in its research report dated August 04, 2022.

    August 07, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Avenue Supermarts


    We retain our positive stance on D’Mart post Annual Analyst Interaction given acceleration in store openings, likely increase in General merchandise & Apparel share and scaling up of D’Mart Ready. The levers working in favor of D’Mart are monetization of the new stores in the zero-covid restrictions era, higher average bill value (38% increase over FY20-22) and scope of improvement in bills cuts/store/day which is 32% lower vs FY20. We remain positive on D’Mart Ready as sales double in FY22 (Rs1.4bn in FY19 to Rs16.6bn in FY22), operations extend to 12 cities and pick-up points increase to 519. Gross margins for D’Mart Ready contracted by 78bps in FY22 vs FY21 and EBIDTA loss increased by just 35% as margins improved by 134bps. Mgt seems more confident of the scalability of this format and its ability to curtail cash burn till it becomes profitable. We believe it will take 3- 4 years for the business to breakeven at the EBITDA level.



    Outlook


    We estimate 39.7% PAT CAGR over FY22- 25 and retain BUY with a DCF based target price of Rs4636 (no change).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Avenue Supermarts - 050822 - prabhu

    first published: Aug 7, 2022 01:29 pm
