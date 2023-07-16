Buy Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 4587: Prabhudas Lilladher

buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Avenue Supermarts

D’Mart needs to restructure its apparel business given new threat perception, which will take a few quarters for turnaround. D’Mart Ready is on fine footing with highly competitive consumer pricing and increase in delivery charges by competitors due to huge losses. We factor in 13% growth in Bills cuts but 6% decline in average bill value (6% higher than 2H levels). We now build in 40/33bps decline in GM/EBIDTA margin in FY24 before it starts recovering in FY25. We now estimate 15.3% PBT growth in FY24 and 22.2% over FY23-25. We believe D’Mart has a huge runway to grow with 1500+ store potential and scale up in D’Mart Ready. We expect growth pressures to sustain in 2Q also before recovery in 2H24. D’Mart lacks near triggers, although the stock remains a long term Buy.

Outlook

We cut EPS estimates of D’Mart by 3%/1.5% for FY24/25 and target price to Rs4587 (Rs4651 earlier) following disappointing margin performance led by 1) deterioration in sales mix given lower sales in General merchandise and apparel and 2) structural competitive pressures from mass market apparel players (Zudio, Reliance Trends).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Avenue Supermarts - 16 -07 - 2023 - prabhu