Buy Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 4574: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Avenue Supermarts

D’Mart annual analyst call reinforced our positive stance given structural growth drivers in value retailing. D’Mart seems confident of sustaining growth in brick and mortar retail although real estate availability is a dampener to accelerate store openings. D’Mart believes that decline in share of General Merchandise and Apparel (GMA - 21.4% of sales in 2H23) should normalize as GM (bigger part) is recovering now while Apparel needs significant restructuring. D’Mart Ready is on fine footing with highly competitive consumer offering, improving efficiencies and strong salience in bigger cities like Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru, in addition to Mumbai. We factor in 13% growth in Bills cuts and 6% decline in average bill value (6% higher than 2H24) in FY24. We are building in 30/40bps decline in GM/EBIDTA margin in FY24 and 20bps expansion in FY25. We estimate 15.4% PBT growth in FY24 and 22% CAGR over FY23-25. We believe D’Mart has a huge runway of growth with 1500+ store potential and scale up in D’Mart Ready.

Outlook

However, we expect growth pressures to sustain in 2Q (higher base, late Diwali (Nov 2023) and sustained pressure in apparel segment) with recovery from 2H24. D’Mart lacks near term triggers, although the stock remains a long term Buy.

