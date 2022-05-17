English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 4530: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Avenue Supermarts has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4530 in its research report dated May 16, 2022.

    May 17, 2022 / 04:43 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Avenue Supermarts


    Avenue Supermarts (ASL) operates the supermarket chain under ‘D-Mart’ brand with a core focus on value retailing. D-Mart, through its proven business model, has been able to maintain consistent profitability and remains an exceptional performer in its peer group. D-Mart has progressively enhanced its return ratios (RoIC: 20%+) despite being capital intensive (follows ownership model) • Robust store operating metrics (break even in 18-24 months of its operations and one of the industry’s best revenue/sq ft: Rs 30000+)


    Outlook


    We upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY. We value ASL at Rs 4530 i.e. 5.5x FY24E EV/sales.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Avenue Supermarts #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: May 17, 2022 04:43 pm
