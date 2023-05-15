English
    Buy Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 4447: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Avenue Supermarts has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4447 in its research report dated May 14, 2023.

    May 15, 2023 / 01:07 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Avenue Supermarts

    We believe rising salience of D’Mart ready and delay in general merchandise recovery will impact margins further in FY24. We factor in 13% growth in Bills cuts but 6% decline in average bill value (6% higher than 2H levels). We now build in 30/20bps decline in GM/EBIDTA in FY24 before it starts recovering in FY25. We now estimate 16.4% PBT growth in FY24 and 21.5% over FY23-25. We believe D’Mart has a huge runway to grow with 1500+ store potential and scale up in D’Mart Ready. Retain Buy for LT gains.


    We cut EPS estimates of D’Mart by 4/5% for FY24/25 and target price to Rs4447 (Rs4561 earlier) following disappointing margin performance led by 1) 30% higher bill cuts/store but 22.8% lower average bill value in 2H23 2) decline in share of higher margin general merchandise and apparel in 2H23 and 3) benefit from higher store openings in mature clusters.

    first published: May 15, 2023 01:07 pm