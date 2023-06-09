Buy Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 4200: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Avenue Supermarts

DMART has grown its revenues and earnings at a robust CAGR of 23% and 24% over the last five years. After growing the topline at this scorching pace and achieving a turnover of INR 430b, it has just about scratched the surface in our view. We believe it has a long runway for growth as the modern retail space is still in its infancy in India. Weak SSSG has weighed on DMART’s stock price performance in the recent past. In this report, we highlight key catalysts that can accelerate the growth from hereon and discuss our thesis for Rating upgrade.



Outlook

We value DMART at 40x FY25E EV/EBITDA and an implied P/E of 64x on Jun’25 to arrive at a TP of INR 4,200. This reconciles with our three-stage DCF valuation, building long-term cash flows and assuming a 4% terminal growth rate and 11.5% cost of capital. We upgrade the stock to BUY.

