Buy Avenue Supermarts target of Rs 3744: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Avenue Supermarts

We retain our positive stance on D’Mart post Annual Analyst Interaction given huge growth runway at 5.5x than existing stores and rising scale in D’Mart Ready. We believe that D’Mart model is maturing with significant operating leverage and capacity to cut costs, balance sheet strength to invest in real estate/build stores and sustained “Everyday low prices” in a highly consolidated but nascent modern trade in food and grocery.

Outlook

We estimate 42.9% PAT CAGR over FY21-25 and retain BUY with a DCF based target price of Rs3744 (Rs3686 earlier).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More