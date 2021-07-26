MARKET NEWS

Buy Avenue Supermarts target of Rs 3744: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Avenue Supermarts has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3744 in its research report dated July 22, 2021.

July 26, 2021 / 09:19 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Avenue Supermarts


We retain our positive stance on D’Mart post Annual Analyst Interaction given huge growth runway at 5.5x than existing stores and rising scale in D’Mart Ready. We believe that D’Mart model is maturing with significant operating leverage and capacity to cut costs, balance sheet strength to invest in real estate/build stores and sustained “Everyday low prices” in a highly consolidated but nascent modern trade in food and grocery.


Outlook


We estimate 42.9% PAT CAGR over FY21-25 and retain BUY with a DCF based target price of Rs3744 (Rs3686 earlier).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Avenue Supermarts #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Jul 26, 2021 09:19 pm

