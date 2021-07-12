Buy Avenue Supermarts target of Rs 3686: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Avenue Supermarts

D’Mart 1Q results depicted impact of a strong second wave with business loss of more days (versus last year) and higher restriction on operating hours /non-essential sales. However, rising footfalls, vaccination drive, 203% sales growth in D’Mart ready and work on new store openings is positive.

Outlook

We estimate 42.3% PAT CAGR over FY21-25 and retain BUY with a DCF based target price of Rs3686 (Rs3360 earlier). 3rd covid wave in festival season is a key near term risk.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More