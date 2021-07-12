MARKET NEWS

Buy Avenue Supermarts target of Rs 3686: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Avenue Supermarts has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3686 in its research report dated July 10, 2021.

Globe Capital Market Ltd.
July 12, 2021 / 03:11 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Avenue Supermarts


D’Mart 1Q results depicted impact of a strong second wave with business loss of more days (versus last year) and higher restriction on operating hours /non-essential sales. However, rising footfalls, vaccination drive, 203% sales growth in D’Mart ready and work on new store openings is positive.


Outlook


We estimate 42.3% PAT CAGR over FY21-25 and retain BUY with a DCF based target price of Rs3686 (Rs3360 earlier). 3rd covid wave in festival season is a key near term risk.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Globe Capital Market Ltd.
Tags: #Avenue Supermarts #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Jul 12, 2021 03:11 pm

