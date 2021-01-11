MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 3296: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Avenue Supermarts has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3296 in its research report dated January 10, 2020.

Broker Research
January 11, 2021 / 05:36 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Avenue Supermarts


3Q21 results were strongly driven by a surge in festival shopping resulting in a beat across EBITDA/PAT. Worst seems over although near term outlook remains mixed due to disruption due to night curfew and weekend closure in certain cities, supply issues in non FMCG goods and mix impact as apparel, laundry, footwear and travel segments remain impacted. However, the long term story is getting better with 1) increasing focus on Ecom which can provide further scale to already existing supply chain 2) Everyday value focus and 3) expectations of D’Mart doubling stores over FY20-25. We estimate 29.8% PAT CAGR over FY20-23 and 28.9% over FY20-25, as we increase EPS between 4.9-5.7% over FY21 to 23. and 2.9% for FY21/22/23. BUY



Outlook


We retain Buy and increase our target price to Rs3296 (Rs2316 earlier) despite 52% appreciation since our upgrade in October. As post covid recovery catches up, D’Mart seems gaining confidence on expansion of D’Mart ready with 1) launch in Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Hyderabad 2) allocation of store space for operations and 3) extending D’Mart ready to general merchandise (Home furnishings, small electrical and Kitchen aids) and fruits and veggies.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Avenue Supermarts #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Jan 11, 2021 05:36 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | High probability of successful vaccine rollout expected in current quarter: Shubhada Rao

Macro Minutes | High probability of successful vaccine rollout expected in current quarter: Shubhada Rao

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.