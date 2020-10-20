172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-avenue-supermarts-target-of-rs-2316-prabhudas-lilladher-5983881.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 02:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 2316: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Avenue Supermarts has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2316 in its research report dated October 17, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Avenue Supermarts


We are upgrading D’mart to Buy with DCF based target price of Rs2316 (Rs2057 earlier). 2Q21 results were a miss on our estimates given slower than expected pickup in sales and lower Gen Merchandise mix impacting margins. However, we remain incrementally positive on D’mart given that 1) Acquisition and Integration (FRL with Reliance Retail) gestation period will further consolidate D’mart in key markets 2) steady recovery in customer footfalls 3) Improving sales mix as General merchandise recovery better than expected 4) expansion plan is intact as D’mart added 6 new stores and did a capex of Rs6.5bn in 1H21 and 5) increasing focus on Ecom which can provide further scale given already existing supply chain.



Outlook


We estimate 28.4% PAT CAGR over FY20-23 and 28.5% over FY20-25, showing resilience of business model, although we cut EPS by 10.6%, 3.4% and 2.9% for FY21/22/23. Upgrade to Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 20, 2020 02:17 pm

tags #Avenue Supermarts #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.