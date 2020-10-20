Buy Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 2316: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Avenue Supermarts

We are upgrading D’mart to Buy with DCF based target price of Rs2316 (Rs2057 earlier). 2Q21 results were a miss on our estimates given slower than expected pickup in sales and lower Gen Merchandise mix impacting margins. However, we remain incrementally positive on D’mart given that 1) Acquisition and Integration (FRL with Reliance Retail) gestation period will further consolidate D’mart in key markets 2) steady recovery in customer footfalls 3) Improving sales mix as General merchandise recovery better than expected 4) expansion plan is intact as D’mart added 6 new stores and did a capex of Rs6.5bn in 1H21 and 5) increasing focus on Ecom which can provide further scale given already existing supply chain.

Outlook

We estimate 28.4% PAT CAGR over FY20-23 and 28.5% over FY20-25, showing resilience of business model, although we cut EPS by 10.6%, 3.4% and 2.9% for FY21/22/23. Upgrade to Buy.

