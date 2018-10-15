App
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 1725: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Avenue Supermarts has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1725 in its research report dated October 13, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on Avenue Supermarts


DMart’s 2QFY19 earnings-report reflects a massive margin disappointment (8% vs 9.1% in 2Q LY and 8.9% for FY18) which is likely to mask the excitement that a 38.9% growth in revenue would otherwise have created. The business has brought down prices across categories to further drive store-throughput; the consequent EBITDA miss of 3.7% vs our forecast, however, means that the incremental revenue garnered through the price-cuts (2QFY19 revenue was 8.7% ahead of our expectation) have not been able to entirely protect the business’ profit pool – at least not just yet. We reckon it could take a few quarters before operating leverage starts to entirely offset the margin erosion impact, but we are confident that the same will happen sooner or later. We have adjusted our near-term operating profit forecasts by 4-5% to reflect the short-term impact of the new pricing strategy.


Outlook


Our DCF-based TP remains broadly unchanged (INR1,725/share). Any sharp stock correction should be used as a buying opportunity.


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 15, 2018 04:24 pm

tags #Avenue Supermarts #Buy #JM Financial #Recommendations

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

