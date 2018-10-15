Buy Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 1725: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Avenue Supermarts

DMart’s 2QFY19 earnings-report reflects a massive margin disappointment (8% vs 9.1% in 2Q LY and 8.9% for FY18) which is likely to mask the excitement that a 38.9% growth in revenue would otherwise have created. The business has brought down prices across categories to further drive store-throughput; the consequent EBITDA miss of 3.7% vs our forecast, however, means that the incremental revenue garnered through the price-cuts (2QFY19 revenue was 8.7% ahead of our expectation) have not been able to entirely protect the business’ profit pool – at least not just yet. We reckon it could take a few quarters before operating leverage starts to entirely offset the margin erosion impact, but we are confident that the same will happen sooner or later. We have adjusted our near-term operating profit forecasts by 4-5% to reflect the short-term impact of the new pricing strategy.

Outlook

Our DCF-based TP remains broadly unchanged (INR1,725/share). Any sharp stock correction should be used as a buying opportunity.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.