App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 1705: JM Financial

JM Financial bullish on Avenue Supermarts has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1705 in its research report dated June 14, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JM Financial's research report on Avenue Supermarts


Some ‘pearls of wisdom’ from DMart’s maiden post-IPO management meet: 1) It would be extremely foolish to not leverage the company’s best-in-class cost efficiencies to offer the best prices to consumers and ring-fence them. If competitors cut prices, DMart will cut even more. 2) Inflation is good for consumer businesses as it provides higher ‘value-growth’ and lends some sort of leverage and margin support. 3) Retail opportunity in India is so large ($616bn in FY16, set to rise to $960bn by FY20; DMart is yet to set up shops in states that account for c.45% of the country’s retail spends) that there is no point worrying about competition and would advise competitors to also not to worry about competition. 4) It is not prudent to take a global perspective of things in retail – each store is different and strategies need to be tweaked to suit the context.


Outlook


Management did not outline any big ambition or new vision statement as such, but said enough to give confidence that DMart is a business with a long growth runway - a quintessential earnings-compounder. We remain bullish.



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 04:34 pm

tags #Avenue Supermarts #Buy #JM Financial #Recommendations

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.