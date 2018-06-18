Buy Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 1705: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Avenue Supermarts

Some ‘pearls of wisdom’ from DMart’s maiden post-IPO management meet: 1) It would be extremely foolish to not leverage the company’s best-in-class cost efficiencies to offer the best prices to consumers and ring-fence them. If competitors cut prices, DMart will cut even more. 2) Inflation is good for consumer businesses as it provides higher ‘value-growth’ and lends some sort of leverage and margin support. 3) Retail opportunity in India is so large ($616bn in FY16, set to rise to $960bn by FY20; DMart is yet to set up shops in states that account for c.45% of the country’s retail spends) that there is no point worrying about competition and would advise competitors to also not to worry about competition. 4) It is not prudent to take a global perspective of things in retail – each store is different and strategies need to be tweaked to suit the context.

Outlook

Management did not outline any big ambition or new vision statement as such, but said enough to give confidence that DMart is a business with a long growth runway - a quintessential earnings-compounder. We remain bullish.



