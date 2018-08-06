App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 05:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 1705: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Avenue Supermarts has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1705 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on Avenue Supermarts


DMart’s 1QFY19 earnings report reflects continued strength in revenue traction and also lends further confidence on management’s ability to drive margin expansion using internal levers (cost efficiencies) that are more sustainable over the medium-term. Key highlights, to us, were: 1) Near-30% growth in revenue on intrinsic basis; reported growth was lower at 26.7% due to GST related accounting changes. 2) 65-70bps expansion in EBITDA margin despite a 10-20bps intrinsic decline in GPM – the latter was a result of the company’s conscious effort to lower prices for consumers across categories to deliver more value for consumers and drive even better revenue traction. 3) There was a c.5% YoY reduction in SG&A per sq ft during the quarter – part of this could be attributable to the benefit of input-tax credits under the GST regime, though; SG&A per sq ft was flat on QoQ comparison.


Outlook


DMart remains our favoured consumer pick; we remain bullish on what we believe to be a best-in-class cashflow-backed earning-compounder. See our earlier detailed report


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 6, 2018 05:08 pm

tags #Avenue Supermarts #Buy #JM Financial #Recommendations

