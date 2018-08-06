Buy Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 1705: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Avenue Supermarts

DMart’s 1QFY19 earnings report reflects continued strength in revenue traction and also lends further confidence on management’s ability to drive margin expansion using internal levers (cost efficiencies) that are more sustainable over the medium-term. Key highlights, to us, were: 1) Near-30% growth in revenue on intrinsic basis; reported growth was lower at 26.7% due to GST related accounting changes. 2) 65-70bps expansion in EBITDA margin despite a 10-20bps intrinsic decline in GPM – the latter was a result of the company’s conscious effort to lower prices for consumers across categories to deliver more value for consumers and drive even better revenue traction. 3) There was a c.5% YoY reduction in SG&A per sq ft during the quarter – part of this could be attributable to the benefit of input-tax credits under the GST regime, though; SG&A per sq ft was flat on QoQ comparison.

Outlook

DMart remains our favoured consumer pick; we remain bullish on what we believe to be a best-in-class cashflow-backed earning-compounder. See our earlier detailed report

