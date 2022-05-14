Buy Avadh Sugar; target of Rs 890: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Avadh Sugar

Avadh Sugar has 31800 TCD sugarcane crushing capacity, 325 KLD distillery capacity & 74 MW saleable power capacity. The company produces 6.0 lakh tonnes (lt) of sugar, 8 crore litre of ethanol & 15 crore units of saleable power. The company has increased its distillery capacity from 240 KLD to 325 KLD with a capex of Rs 135 crore. This would help it increase its annual ethanol production to 11 crore litre.



Outlook

We continue to maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 890, valuing the business at 8x FY24 PE.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More