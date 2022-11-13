 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Avadh Sugar; target of Rs 750: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Nov 13, 2022 / 08:16 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Avadh Sugar recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated November 09, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Avadh Sugar

Avadh Sugar has 31800 TCD sugarcane crushing capacity 325 KLD distillery capacity & 74 MW saleable power capacity. The company produces 6.0 lakh tonnes (lt) of sugar, ~9 crore litre of ethanol & 15 crore units of saleable power. The company has increased its distillery capacity from 240 KLD to 325 KLD with a capex of Rs 135 crore. This would help it to increase its annual ethanol production to 11 crore litre.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 750, valuing the business at 8x FY24 PE.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Avadh Sugar - 10 -11-2022 - icici

Broker Research
TAGS: #Avadh Sugar #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Nov 13, 2022 08:16 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.