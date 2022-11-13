English
    Buy Avadh Sugar; target of Rs 750: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Avadh Sugar recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated November 09, 2022.

    November 13, 2022
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Avadh Sugar


    Avadh Sugar has 31800 TCD sugarcane crushing capacity 325 KLD distillery capacity & 74 MW saleable power capacity. The company produces 6.0 lakh tonnes (lt) of sugar, ~9 crore litre of ethanol & 15 crore units of saleable power. The company has increased its distillery capacity from 240 KLD to 325 KLD with a capex of Rs 135 crore. This would help it to increase its annual ethanol production to 11 crore litre.


    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 750, valuing the business at 8x FY24 PE.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 13, 2022 08:16 pm