English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Automotive Axles: target of Rs 2375: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Automotive Axles has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2375 in its research report dated August 09, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 10, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Automotive Axles


    Established in 1981, Automotive Axles (AAL) is largest independent manufacturer of rear axle drive assemblies in India (primarily for CVs; M&HCV). As of FY20, rear drive axles comprise ~60% of its topline with brakes share at ~20% and other parts comprising the rest • Counts all major OEMs as its clients in the CV domain with prominent names being Ashok Leyland, VECV Commercial Vehicles, M&M among others.


    Outlook


    Retain BUY given cyclical recovery in CV space (M&HCV domain) with AAL a key beneficiary and the company making tangible efforts on diversification of its client base (targeting construction equipment, defence space). Upgrading our estimates, we now value the company at a revised target price of Rs 2,375 i.e. 20x P/E on FY24E EPS (earlier TP Rs 2,140).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Automotive Axles - 090822 - ic

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Automotive Axles #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 10, 2022 12:07 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.