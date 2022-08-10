Buy Automotive Axles: target of Rs 2375: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Automotive Axles

Established in 1981, Automotive Axles (AAL) is largest independent manufacturer of rear axle drive assemblies in India (primarily for CVs; M&HCV). As of FY20, rear drive axles comprise ~60% of its topline with brakes share at ~20% and other parts comprising the rest • Counts all major OEMs as its clients in the CV domain with prominent names being Ashok Leyland, VECV Commercial Vehicles, M&M among others.

Outlook

Retain BUY given cyclical recovery in CV space (M&HCV domain) with AAL a key beneficiary and the company making tangible efforts on diversification of its client base (targeting construction equipment, defence space). Upgrading our estimates, we now value the company at a revised target price of Rs 2,375 i.e. 20x P/E on FY24E EPS (earlier TP Rs 2,140).

