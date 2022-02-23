English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Automotive Axles; target of Rs 1730: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Automotive Axles recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1730 in its research report dated February 23, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 23, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Automotive Axles


    Automotive Axles (AAL), established in 1981, is largest independent manufacturer of rear axle drive assemblies in India (primarily for CVs, M&HCV). As of FY20, rear drive axles comprise ~60% of its topline with brakes share at ~20% and other parts comprising the rest • It counts all major OEMs as its clients in CV domain with prominent names being Ashok Leyland, VECV Commercial Vehicles, M&M among others.



    Outlook


    We retain BUY rating given robust growth prospects in the CV space. We introduce FY24E. We now value the company at a revised target price of Rs 1730 i.e. 20x P/E on FY24E EPS (earlier TP Rs 1260).

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 17:30 Automotive Axles was quoting at Rs 1,509.70, up Rs 81.70, or 5.72 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,533.60 and an intraday low of Rs 1,484.40.


    It was trading with volumes of 1,110 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 1,314 shares, a decrease of -15.52 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.32 percent or Rs 33.85 at Rs 1,428.00.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,650.00 and 52-week low Rs 945.00 on 12 January, 2022 and 23 April, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 8.5 percent below its 52-week high and 59.76 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,281.45 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Automotive Axles #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 23, 2022 07:10 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.