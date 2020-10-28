Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 985: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Aurobindo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma (ARBP) has announced the divestment of Natrol, a wholly-owned unit of its US-based subsidiary, for USD550m (~INR40b) as an all-cash deal. Considering Natrol's FY20 sales/PAT at USD157m/USD27m, the deal is attractive at valuation of 3.5x EV/Sales and 20x P/E on FY20 basis. -ARPB is expected to use the funds to further reduce its debt and strengthen future product pipeline. We have reduced our FY22E EPS estimate by 2.5% to INR62.2 to factor in the Natrol divestment and revised our price target to INR985 (from INR1,015 earlier), based on 16x 12M forward earnings. Re-iterate Buy.

We value ARBP at 16x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a target price of INR985. Re-iterate Buy.

