Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 980: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Aurobindo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma (ARBP) delivered better-than-expected EBITDA, led by a) strong off-take in the ARV / Growth Market segment, b) revival in EU sales, c) steady ramp-up in US sales, and d) better gross margins (GM). Increased R&D spend, to some extent, affected profitability for the quarter. - We tweak our EPS estimate for ARBP for FY21/FY22, factoring in: a) a superior product mix, b) a higher spend on complex product development, and c) higher other income. We continue to value ARBP at 15x 12M forward earnings to arrive at TP of INR980. We remain positive on ARBP on the back of: a) a robust ANDA pipeline, b) enhanced efforts toward developing as well as building manufacturing capacity for future products - comprising biosimilars, inhalers, transdermals, nasals, and injectables - for the developed markets, c) a steady base portfolio, and d) a healthy balance sheet. Reiterate Buy.

Outlook

We value ARBP at 15x 12M forward earnings and arrive at TP of INR980. We remain positive on ARBP's a) capability to build a niche portfolio, b) cost efficiency owing to the complete integration of manufacturing, and c) lower financial leverage. Maintain Buy.

