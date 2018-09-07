App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 05:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 915: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Aurobindo Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 915 in its research report dated September 07, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Aurobindo Pharma


Aurobindo has entered into an agreement with US based Sandoz Inc. (generics / biosimilars arm of Novartis AG) to acquire its US Dermatology and Oral solid businesses for a consideration of US$ 900 million. Acquired portfolio comprises of 1) Portfolio of dermatology and oral solids, 2) authorised generics and in-licensed products, branded dermatology products (~US$ 50 million), 3) three manufacturing facilities at Hicksville - NY (Derma), Melville – NY (Derma) and Wilson- NC (OSD) besides entire holding in Eon Labs Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sandoz.


Outlook


We have rolled over our estimates to FY21 to capture the synergy of this deal. We have also upgraded our currency expectations. Accordingly, our new target price arrives at Rs 915 based on 15x FY21E EPS of Rs 61.2


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 05:15 pm

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.