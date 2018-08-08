App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 909: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Aurobindo Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 909 in its research report dated August 01, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Aurobindo Pharma


While Aurobindo has not yet confirmed the plant where the two batches were manufactured, we believe that those products were manufactured in Unit-16. In CY17, Aurobindo had FDA observations for the newly commissioned betalactum plant, Unit-16, which were later resolved in Q4FY18.


Outlook


While the recall of the batches may be sentimentally negative, it will not impact our earnings estimates of Aurobindo. The stock trades at PE 12.8x and 11.7x of FY19E and FY20E respectively. Aurobindo is one of the two cheapest stocks (other one is Zydus Cadila) among the large cap peers. We maintain 'Buy' and retain TP at Rs909


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 05:22 pm

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.