you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 786: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Aurobindo Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 786 in its research report dated June 03, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Aurobindo Pharma


ARBP depicted strong execution across markets and reported a 5% beat in revenues. This, along with a better mix, reflected in a sharp 290bpsqoq expansion in gross margin, driving EBITDA higher at Rs13.5bn (vs. our est. of Rs11.8bn) and margin beat (21.8%, +130bps vs. our est.). PAT stood at Rs8.4bn and was aided by lower taxes (21% vs. usual run rate of 25-26%). US revenues stood at $413mn vs. est. of $400mn. Sales in injectable (-22% qoq), Natrol (-11% qoq) and branded oncology (-23% qoq) were impacted by Covid-19 (lower hospital sales/lower footfalls). The oral solid segment grew strongly by 10% qoq.



Outlook


Gross margins at 59.4% were the highest in the last 10 quarters, led by a better product mix (higher US, lower API; also new ARV tenders at higher margin). Other expenses were up 140bps qoq, while R&D was slightly lower qoq.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 5, 2020 09:37 am

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations

