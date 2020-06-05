Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 786: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Aurobindo Pharma

ARBP depicted strong execution across markets and reported a 5% beat in revenues. This, along with a better mix, reflected in a sharp 290bpsqoq expansion in gross margin, driving EBITDA higher at Rs13.5bn (vs. our est. of Rs11.8bn) and margin beat (21.8%, +130bps vs. our est.). PAT stood at Rs8.4bn and was aided by lower taxes (21% vs. usual run rate of 25-26%). US revenues stood at $413mn vs. est. of $400mn. Sales in injectable (-22% qoq), Natrol (-11% qoq) and branded oncology (-23% qoq) were impacted by Covid-19 (lower hospital sales/lower footfalls). The oral solid segment grew strongly by 10% qoq.

Outlook

Gross margins at 59.4% were the highest in the last 10 quarters, led by a better product mix (higher US, lower API; also new ARV tenders at higher margin). Other expenses were up 140bps qoq, while R&D was slightly lower qoq.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

