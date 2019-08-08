App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 735: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Aurobindo Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 735 in its research report dated August 08, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Aurobindo Pharma


Revenues grew 28.1% YoY to Rs 5444.6 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 5735.3 crore) mainly due to 42.3% YoY growth in the US to Rs 2688.4 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 2677.1 crore). EBITDA margins improved 441 bps YoY to 21.1% (I-direct estimate: 19.8%) mainly due to improvement in gross margins (57.8% vs. 55.1% in Q1FY19). EBITDA grew 61.9% to Rs 1151.1 crore vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 1134.8 crore. Adjusted net profit (excluding exceptional item) grew 42.3% YoY to Rs 648.5 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 682.1 crore). Delta vis-à-vis EBITDA was higher tax rate (26.4% vs. 20.2% in Q1FY19).


Outlook


Aurobindo possesses one of the best enduring ecosystems among peers (vertically integrated model, lower product concentration). We arrive at our target price of Rs 735 based on 12x FY21E EPS of Rs 61.2.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 04:54 pm

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.