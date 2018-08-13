Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 685: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Aurobindo Pharma

Revenues grew 15.5% YoY to Rs 4250.3 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 4192 crore) mainly due to 30.7% growth in Europe to Rs 1191 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1254.7 crore) led by acquisition of Generis in Portugal. US revenues grew 11.5% YoY to Rs 1889.6 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1879.2 crore) EBITDA margins contracted 615 bps YoY to 16.7%. Margins were lower than I-direct estimates of 21.2% mainly due to lower gross margins (55.1% vs. I-direct estimate of 60.0%). EBITDA declined 15.5% to Rs 711.1 crore against I-direct estimate of Rs 887.2 crore Net profit fell 15.2% YoY to Rs 455.7 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 528.2 crore) mainly due to a below expected operational performance.

Outlook

Q1FY19 margins were impacted by one offs, product mix and an increase in raw material cost. In the US, the company is continuously gaining volume growth in the base business, thanks to traction from new business opportunities (NBOs). The management expects strong growth in injectable (30%+ YoY) from H2 owing to Ertapenem and other new launches, which is likely to drive the US sales and margins. The European business remains in a sweet spot and is also continuously delivering better numbers (next task Apotex portfolio). With a fair amount of consistency in performances, especially on the US front, the company offers a compelling risk-reward proposition among large cap pharma stocks. Our new target price is Rs 685 based on 15x FY20E EPS of Rs 45.7.

