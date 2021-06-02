MARKET NEWS

Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 1165: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Aurobindo Pharma recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1165 in its research report dated Jun 01, 2021.

June 02, 2021
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Aurobindo Pharma


Revenues de-grew 2.5% YoY to Rs 6002 crore tracking 4.5% YoY decline in US to Rs 2856 crore and a 6.0% YoY decline in Europe formulations to Rs 1553 crore. RoW markets also declined, posting 18.8% YoY de-growth to Rs 306 crore. On the other hand, ARV segment grew 28.7% YoY to Rs 491 crore. API segment grew 5.1% YoY to Rs 794 crore. EBITDA margins remained flat, down 13 bps YoY at 21.2% (I-direct estimate: 20.7%). EBITDA de-grew 3.2% YoY to Rs 1275 crore against I-direct estimates of Rs 1354 crore. Adjusted PAT de-grew 4.4% YoY to Rs 801 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 820 crore) in line with operational performance, higher other income and tax rate.



Outlook


We maintain our BUY recommendation with an unchanged target price of Rs 1165 at 16x FY23E EPS of Rs 72.8.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jun 2, 2021 01:38 pm

