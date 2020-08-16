172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-aurobindo-pharma-target-of-rs-1055-motilal-oswal-5707761.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 07:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 1055: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Aurobindo Pharma recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1055 in its research report dated August 13, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Aurobindo Pharma


Despite lower injectable sales, ARBP delivered a better-than-estimated performance for the quarter. This was largely led by: a) higher oral solids sales in the US, b) the addition of new products in ARV, and c) a better gross margin. We raise our EPS estimate for ARBP for FY21/FY22 by 13.4%/13.2%, factoring a robust launch pipeline for the US market and improving profitability in the EU business. We further raise the PE multiple to 16x (in line with five-year average), from 14x earlier, after considering: (a) the enhanced effort to build a complex portfolio comprising biosimilars/inhalers for the developed markets, (b) minimal price erosion in the base portfolio, and (c) reduced financial leverage.


Outlook


Accordingly, we revise our TP to INR1,055 (from INR940 earlier). Reiterate Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 16, 2020 07:20 am

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

