Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 1055: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Aurobindo Pharma

Despite lower injectable sales, ARBP delivered a better-than-estimated performance for the quarter. This was largely led by: a) higher oral solids sales in the US, b) the addition of new products in ARV, and c) a better gross margin. We raise our EPS estimate for ARBP for FY21/FY22 by 13.4%/13.2%, factoring a robust launch pipeline for the US market and improving profitability in the EU business. We further raise the PE multiple to 16x (in line with five-year average), from 14x earlier, after considering: (a) the enhanced effort to build a complex portfolio comprising biosimilars/inhalers for the developed markets, (b) minimal price erosion in the base portfolio, and (c) reduced financial leverage.

Outlook

Accordingly, we revise our TP to INR1,055 (from INR940 earlier). Reiterate Buy.

