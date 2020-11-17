Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 1025: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Aurobindo Pharma

Revenues grew 15.8% YoY to Rs 6483 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 6386 crore) mainly due to 12.5% YoY growth in US to Rs 3190 crore. EU business grew 8.1% YoY to Rs 1515 crore. ARV segment grew 111.3% YoY to Rs 503 crore. RoW markets also posted robust growth of 39.9% YoY to Rs 447 crore. EBITDA margins grew 174 bps YoY to 22.1% (I-direct estimate: 20.6%) with higher gross margins being partly offset by higher other expenditure. EBITDA grew 25.7% YoY to Rs 1433 crore against I-direct estimates of Rs 1315 crore. Adjusted PAT grew 23.5% YoY to Rs 806 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 789 crore). Delta vis-à-vis EBITDA was due to higher tax rate, partly offset by higher other income.

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating and arrive at our revised target price of Rs 1025 at 14x FY23E EPS of Rs 73.1.

