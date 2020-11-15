PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aurobindo Pharma: target of Rs 1024: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Aurobindo Pharma recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1024 in its research report dated November 12, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Aurobindo Pharma


Aurobindo Pharma Limited reported strong numbers for Q2FY21 and the company met the street’s high expectations. Improving demand traction across US, Europe ( due to likely traction in injectables) coupled with a capex of $180-200 mn announced by the company, provide ample visibility on growth. Going ahead focus on developing a strong portfolio of specialty products (biosimilars, Oncology, inhalers, transdermal patches etc) would be key growth drivers. Improving growth prospects and strengthening balance sheet, due to a debt free status targeted by end FY2022 would support P/E multiple expansion.


Outlook


We retain our Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 1,024.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 15, 2020 11:31 am

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

