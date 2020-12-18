MARKET NEWS

Buy Aurobindo Pharma: target of Rs 1024: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Aurobindo Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1024 in its research report dated December 17, 2020.

December 18, 2020 / 01:46 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Aurobindo Pharma


Aurobindo’s US business to stage a marked improvement led by sturdy pipeline of new products, expected traction in the lucrative injectables space and growth in the recently launched products. Further, Aurobindo is investing ~$180 -200 million (~Rs. 1,350-1,500 crore each) towards capacity expansion in FY2021 and FY2022 and encompassing areas of injectables and oral solids across geographies. Aurobindo’s sales and PAT are expected to clock a CAGR of 10% and 14%, respectively, over FY2020-FY2023.



Outlook


We retain our Buy recommendation on Aurobindo Pharma Limited (Aurobindo) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,024.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Aurobindo Pharma #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 18, 2020 01:46 pm

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

