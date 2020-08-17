172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-aurobindo-pharma-target-of-rs-1000-emkay-global-financial-5709271.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 05:06 PM IST

Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 1000: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Aurobindo Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated August 13, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Aurobindo Pharma


A resilient US business and a sharp reduction in net debt were the key positives in an otherwise in-line Q1 for ARBP. Unlike its peers, ARBP's growth in the API business was relatively muted given the portfolio’s skew toward anti-biotics (50% of the API business). The weakness in the US generic injectables portfolio was offset by Natrol (vitamin portfolio), while Oral solids were largely flat qoq. ARBP expects to maintain the US trajectory with 50+ launches in FY21 (6 done so far). However, recovery in the injectables portfolio should be gradual over 6-9 months given intermittent lockdowns in the US. ARBP is slowly graduating its portfolio complexity, and trials/filings for biosimilars, depot injections, transdermals etc. will commence from H2FY21, leading to a step up in R&D spends in H2. For FY21, ARBP has guided R&D spends at 5.5% of sales (vs. 4.3% in Q1).


Outlook


We raise FY21/22/23E EPS by 6%/7%/6% and revise the TP to Rs1,000, valuing the stock at 17x Sept'22E EPS (vs. 15x earlier). The higher multiple is to account for faster-thanexpected debt reduction. Retain Buy and OW stance in EAP.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 17, 2020 05:06 pm

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations

